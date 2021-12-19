Cool to start the week, toasty by Christmas Day

The clouds are moving out and the sun is back in North Alabama! It's a cold morning though, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A dry cold front is actually moving through the area this morning. While we will see little to no direct impacts from this front, it will reinforce cooler air for at least one more day. Highs this afternoon will only be near 50 degrees. The warmer air arrives starting tomorrow when highs are back to near 60. Our next warm up peaks Christmas weekend! Highs Christmas Even are in the upper 60s and the low 70s Christmas Day. This will come close to record warmth for Christmas and will likely go down as just the 7th time Huntsville has ever seen highs in the 70s on the holiday. This will be quite the opposite of last Christmas, when our high was just 32 degrees.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO