Environment

Cool to start the week, toasty by Christmas Day

By Christian Bridges
wcbi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMARY: A cold front moving through tonight drops our high temperatures more than 20 degrees in some cases. Rain will end tonight, leaving us with clearing skies for Sunday. Clouds return for Monday, as an area of low pressure passes by to our south. We may see a few showers Monday...

www.wcbi.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
wymt.com

One more cool day before temperatures warm before Christmas

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You could still see some patchy frost on your windshields this morning, so make sure you warm those cars up before you head out. It will be another chilly start to this Wednesday and temperatures may not move a lot all day, thanks to a northwest wind. Clouds will be around this morning giving way to sunshine later this afternoon. Highs should top out right around 40. Some folks may stay in the upper 30s though.
HAZARD, KY
wxxv25.com

12/21 – Rob’s “1st Afternoon of Winter” Forecast

Clouds will continue to break up and dissipate towards the southeast late this evening and overnight tonight, revealing mostly clear skies for all areas… but it`ll be cold. Next focus will be how soon surface winds can back off to allow maximized radiational cooling processes to take over. Still thinking winds should taper off later tonight/early Wednesday morning to get temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, but if winds are slow to diminish, temperatures may be slow to fall initially late evening before dropping off quickly after midnight and bottoming out around daybreak.
mprnews.org

Christmas week warm front ahead; heavy snow chance emerging Christmas Day?

The forecast heading through Christmas week offers some changes. First, we enjoy a quiet and mostly sunny Wednesday. Highs will approach 30 degrees in southern Minnesota with 20s across most of the state. Thursday brings some light snow to the northern half of Minnesota once again. By Christmas Eve, a...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WAAY-TV

One more cool day before the Christmas warm up begins

The clouds are moving out and the sun is back in North Alabama! It's a cold morning though, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A dry cold front is actually moving through the area this morning. While we will see little to no direct impacts from this front, it will reinforce cooler air for at least one more day. Highs this afternoon will only be near 50 degrees. The warmer air arrives starting tomorrow when highs are back to near 60. Our next warm up peaks Christmas weekend! Highs Christmas Even are in the upper 60s and the low 70s Christmas Day. This will come close to record warmth for Christmas and will likely go down as just the 7th time Huntsville has ever seen highs in the 70s on the holiday. This will be quite the opposite of last Christmas, when our high was just 32 degrees.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WOKV

Breezy, cool and damp start to the day; warmer temps for Christmas

Jacksonville, Fl — Cloudy skies and light drizzle linger across the area this morning, but conditions will gradually clear through the morning. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures are cold and we do stay cool into this afternoon, but the sun will shine bright again. LISTEN: Mike...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wgno.com

First full day of winter will be cool

It is chilly this morning and that will be the case for the next 24-30 hours. We will stay cool through the day but it will be nice to get the sun back. Expect sunny skies through the afternoon with afternoon temperatures around 60-62. A light jacket or sweater will feel nice.
WPMI

Afternoon warm-up, another cold night & a toasty Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Crystal clear skies are expected today with an uptick in our temps as highs hit the lower 60s. Another cold night with patchy frost possible after 2am Thursday. Tomorrow we wake up in the mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures around 30 for our northern zones. Sunshine rules again with afternoon temps hitting the mid 60s.
wcbi.com

Chilly for now, near record warmth by Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The first full day of winter is here though conditions rapidly warm up by Christmas. WEDNESDAY: Expect full sun today with highs reaching the lower to middle 50s – just like late December should feel. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and COLD with lows in the...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJCL

Dry and Cool the next few days but spring-like by Christmas Day

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The low pressure-system that brought the rain and cold weather yesterday will continue to move away from the area today. There will be some clouds this morning, but as drier air moves in there will be lots of sun throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder than yesterday but remaining below average. Highs are going to be in the upper-50s to near 60.
SAVANNAH, GA

