What time does Jake Paul fight Tyron Woodley?: How to watch the main event, live stream

By Chris Hopkins
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jake Paul faces off with Tyron Woodley as the main event of Saturday night’s fight card scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. However, it likely won’t be...

The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
Tyron Woodley
Amanda Serrano
Deron Williams
Jake Paul
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
New York Post

Tyron Woodley’s mom goes ballistic over Jake Paul fight question

@coverageworld TYRONWOODLEY ‘s MOM EXPLODES AFTER BEING ASKED “WHAT WENT WRONG FOR TYRONWOODLEY TONIGHT” JAKEPAUL 12.18.21 COVERAGEWORLD ♬ original sound – COVERAGEWORLD. Tyron Woodley’s mom was filled with emotions after her son’s knockout loss to Jake Paul on Saturday night. During the fight,...
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul offers Jorge Masvidal $5 million to box him, “Gamebred” responds

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have continued to take shots at one another. After Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley last Saturday he called out Masvidal to fight him and “Gamebred” issued a video responding to the challenge. Now, days after his win, Paul was on his brother Logan’s podcast ‘Impaulsive’ where he offered Masvidal $5 million plus pay-per-view points to fight him.
Cassius

Jake Paul Flattens Tyron Woodley In Rematch, The Internet Is Merciless

YouTuber Jake Paul complained about brain damage he’s been having prior to his rematch with former UFC champ Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. But on Saturday night, Paul didn’t look punch drunk at all – in fact, he delivered a mean right hook that probably gave Woodley some CTE of his own as “The Chosen […]
The Independent

Tommy Fury confirms Tyson Fury didn’t cause injury while training him for Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
SPORTbible

Jake Paul Says He Wants To Play In The NFL

Jake Paul says he wants to have a crack at playing in the NFL once his boxing career wraps up. Having just knocked out former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, the YouTuber is currently undefeated inside the ring but believes his skills can translate onto the football field. Appearing on his...
