What time does Jake Paul fight Tyron Woodley?: How to watch the main event, live stream

Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
