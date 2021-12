Kemba Walker signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the New York Knicks in the offseason as a replacement for Elfrid Payton. It seemed like a massive upgrade at the point guard position for Tom Thibodeau, but Walker struggled in the first quarter of the season by only scoring over 20 points twice during that early stretch. Moreover, Walker was exposed immensely on the defensive end of the floor because of his small stature.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO