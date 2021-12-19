ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Witcher: Season 2 Ending Explained

By Matt Fowler
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: Full spoilers for the entirety of The Witcher: Season 2 on Netflix, particularly the finale, "Family," follow... Now that you've made your way through all eight episodes of The Witcher's second season let's unpack the revealing and action-filled finale, "Family," and clarify what it all means. Given the...

www.ign.com

Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Mctavish
IGN

All the Nerdy Franchises Henry Cavill Wants to Be a Part of

As we've all come to learn by now, Henry Cavill is a huge geek. A huge geek who reloads his immense biceps like a shotgun, but a geek nonetheless. His most recent role puts him back in the boots of Geralt of Rivia, the legendary monster slayer in The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix. Over the past couple years, as Cavill has been interviewed endlessly about his work and home life, he's made it known that he loves fantasy worlds, both in video game and tabletop form.
MOVIES
IGN

Sword Expert Reacts to The Witcher (Netflix)

We got Matt Easton, a Historical European Martial Artist, Antique Arms Dealer, and owner of the fencing club Schola Gladiatoria, to react to fight and training scenes from Netflix's The Witcher Season 1 and 2. Telling us his sword-fighting and HEMA expert opinion on just how realistic this show is. From breaking down the Blaviken Alley fight, to why sword throwing isn't such a bad idea, and more, Matt breaks down these iconic Witcher fights! Want to watch more of Matt's own videos? Make sure to check out his Scholagladiatoria YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt14YOvYhd5FCGCwcjhrOdA.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time. “The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia...
TV SERIES
IGN

The Hawkeye Finale's Biggest Moment Is a Direct Comic Book Reference

The biggest cliffhanger in Hawkeye's finale appears to be a direct reference to a Marvel comic storyline – and could hint at the future of some of its characters in the MCU. Warning: This story contains full spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 6, and speculation about the upcoming Echo series. Proceed at your own risk!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cintra
Deadline

‘The Witcher’ Return Leads Netflix Top 10 With 142M Hours Streamed

The second season of fantasy drama The Witcher flew straight to the top of Netflix’s top ten ratings list. The streamer revealed that the return of the Henry Cavill-fronted drama series recorded 142M hours streamed in its first three days. The first season of the series, which returned on December 17 also jumped to the number two spot with 49M hours viewed. Both seasons comfortably beat next in line – the third season of Titans, which was watched for 23.8M hours. It’s no surprise the series, which stars Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

What Is The Witcher's Conjunction Of The Spheres? Explaining The Cataclysm

Something I've learned since binge-watching "The Witcher" is that Netflix's Henry Cavill-led fantasy series can leave you with a lot of unanswered questions even as new information is revealed, cleverly sprinkling new details into seemingly casual conversations and interactions. This is certainly the case with the Conjunction of the Spheres. Aside from the fact that it was an influential event which precedes the events of the series, very little is said about what the Conjunction of the Spheres actually is. Luckily, we can Scooby-Doo that s*** with the power of research.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hawkeye Episode 6 Review

This review contains spoilers for episode 6 of Marvel's Hawkeye, ‘So This Is Christmas?’, now available to view on Disney+. To remind yourself of where we left off, check out our review of Hawkeye episode 5. Is there a better Christmas gift than a fantastic season finale? Because...
TV SERIES
TVLine

2021 in Review: Underrated Actors, Saddest Cancellation, Most Improved Series, Lamest Cameo and More

Thus far in TVLine’s Year in Review, we’ve been looking at the big picture: The very best shows! The most jaw-dropping plot twists! The TV performance that outshined them all! But now, we’re going a bit more granular. In the attached photo gallery, we’re awarding some very specific superlatives to the TV of the past 12 months, singling out 2021 highlights like the best episodes of a drama or comedy, the most underrated performances, our guiltiest small-screen pleasures and our favorite new characters on established series. Of course, not every series made the nice list this year, and a few of our awards might be slightly less coveted: Which TV character’s death was most unnecessary? Who appeared all too briefly for the year’s lamest cameo? And which on-screen couple’s chemistry fizzled instead of sizzled? You’ll find our answers to those questions in the attached gallery (click here for a direct link), but be sure to drop a comment below and weigh in on our picks or add your own! And if your craving for minutiae isn’t yet satisfied, good news: Part 2 of our round-up awards will drop on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
Essence

'I Put Her Through The Ringer:' Denzel Washington Says Casting Chanté Adams Was The Most Important Aspect Of 'A Journal For Jordan'

Adams portrays former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy whose love story with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King is at the center of the film. When we interviewed Chanté Adams for the November/December issue of ESSENCE she shared the most important lesson she learned from Denzel Washington on the set of her upcoming film, A Journal for Jordan.
MOVIES
IGN

Jurassic Park: Dominion Introducing a New Type of Raptor to Freak You Out

Jurassic World: Dominion has just unveiled a new dinosaur – The Atrociraptor. During an interview with Empire Magazine, director Colin Trevorrow unveiled a new image from Jurassic World: Dominion which features Chris Pratt being chased by the new dino. “It’s a sequence set in Malta,” he said. “And the...
MOVIES

