Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Iffy for Week 15 start

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jackson (ankle) may not draw the start in Sunday's game against the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Bengals Defender Calls Out Lamar Jackson On Twitter

The Cincinnati Bengals own the tiebreaking lead in the AFC North division title race over the rival Baltimore Ravens. One Bengals defender is calling out Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ahead of their game next weekend. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple boasted that he’s going to intercept...
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers isn't surprised Ravens went for two at end of game: 'They didn't feel like they could stop us'

John Harbaugh's decision to go for two and the win -- rather than kick the extra point and tie it with less than a minute left in regulation -- generated controversy around the NFL about whether he made the right call. From the other sideline, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers weren't surprised the Baltimore Ravens went for the win instead of playing for overtime.
Ian Rapoport
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens ‘anticipate’ injured QB Lamar Jackson returning for pivotal game vs. Bengals

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return this week from a right ankle injury, but left open the possibility that Tyler Huntley could start again in a crucial AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Asked after a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers whether Jackson was close to playing Sunday, Harbaugh said: “I don’t have that ...
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay Packers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 31-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For a second straight week, the Ravens did everything but win an important game. In the short term, the emergence of Tyler Huntley and the ascendance of Mark Andrews can’t be overlooked. But neither can the ...
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh says Tyler Huntley is starting-caliber QB after accomplishing feat Lamar Jackson has never done

The Baltimore Ravens offense didn't miss a beat despite Lamar Jackson missing Sunday's game with an ankle injury. One could argue Tyler Huntley actually enhanced the unit. Huntley finished 28 of 40 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (99.5 rating) in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He also rushed for 73 yards and two scores, becoming the first quarterback in the history of the Ravens to throw for two touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in a game.
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
Baltimore Ravens
Sporting News

Week 16 Fantasy Busts: Lamar Jackson, Gabriel Davis among risky players on the start-or-sit bubble

We're onto the fantasy semifinals, but things are only getting more difficult for fantasy owners to navigate. Injuries and COVID-19 complications might knock out our fantasy stars, and when you're on the hunt for a replacement, it's easy to fall into the trap of starting someone with "bust" written all over their Week 16 fantasy outlook. Sometimes, you don't have enough options to avoid risky players on our busts list, but you should at least be aware of the screaming possibility. We'll lay out borderline start 'em, sit 'em options, like Lamar Jackson and Gabriel Davis, who obviously have upside, but have either tough matchups or injury concerns, as well as Taysom Hill and Michael Pittman Jr., who have cooled off in recent weeks.
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown reaches settlement with former live-in chef

Antonio Brown and his former live-in chef, who revealed that the Bucs receiver used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown and others — have settled their financial dispute. Steven Ruiz, the owner of Taste ThatLA, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times...
