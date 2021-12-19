Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Iffy for Week 15 start

We're onto the fantasy semifinals, but things are only getting more difficult for fantasy owners to navigate. Injuries and COVID-19 complications might knock out our fantasy stars, and when you're on the hunt for a replacement, it's easy to fall into the trap of starting someone with "bust" written all over their Week 16 fantasy outlook. Sometimes, you don't have enough options to avoid risky players on our busts list, but you should at least be aware of the screaming possibility. We'll lay out borderline start 'em, sit 'em options, like Lamar Jackson and Gabriel Davis, who obviously have upside, but have either tough matchups or injury concerns, as well as Taysom Hill and Michael Pittman Jr., who have cooled off in recent weeks.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO