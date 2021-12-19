ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Brycen Hopkins: Activated from COVID list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hopkins was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Hopkins hit the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Seattle#American Football#Purdue
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Has Message For Browns Fans

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, wants Browns fans to know the quarterback did everything possible to get back on the field. After news came down that Baker would remain out for Monday’s game against the Raiders, Emily Mayfield tweeted a statement to the Dawg Pound. “Super frustrating since [Baker]...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cole Beasley News

Cole Beasley’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has seemingly caught up with him. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver tested positive for the virus. As an unvaccinated player, he’ll be forced to sit out for the next 10 days with no chance to test out of COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
NFL
FanSided

Browns get screwed by refs with brutal pass interference call (Video)

The Cleveland Browns were up against it facing the Raiders with a number of starters missing due to COVID and the refs decided to add another hurdle. Not much was normal about the Cleveland Browns‘ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. For starters, they kicked off on Monday at 5 p.m. ET after the game originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Cleveland’s roster.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers can breathe sigh of relief on Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were stunningly shut out on Monday Night Football by the New Orleans Saints, but the main talking point from the loss was the multitude of injuries sustained by the offense. In addition to the season-ending injury suffered by star wideout Chris Godwin, the Bucs also lost wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette to injury in the game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Major Accusation

Tempers flared during Saturday night’s game between the Colts and Patriots when Carson Wentz angrily confronted Pats pass rusher Matt Judon. Initially it wasn’t clear what triggered the quarterback to go after Judon. But Wentz spoke on the situation after the game. “Don’t need to go into specifics,...
NFL
The Big Lead

Tom Brady Threw an Interception and a Fit Against the New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Brady completed 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards and an interception as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by a division rival at home. C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady to ice the game late in the fourth quarter and then things got crazy.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy