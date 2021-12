A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hagerstown man Wednesday in Antrim Township. Two others were injured in the same crash, one seriously. Duane A. Martin, 72, of Hagerstown, died at the scene of the 3:28 p.m. crash at the intersection of Leitersburg and Hollowell Church Roads in Antrim Township. His wife, Thelma J. Martin, 66, was seriously injured. and the driver of the other car had minor injuries.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO