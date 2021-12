Wreaths Across America set to honor military veterans with a wreath-laying ceremony, Dec. 18 at Tonaquint Cemetery. ST. GEORGE— To honor those who have served our country and educate others on the meaning of our military members’ sacrifices, the Color Country Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery (1777 S. Dixie Drive) in St. George.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO