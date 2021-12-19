ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

PA cannabis store robbed at gunpoint

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ANGELES — A marijuana shop in Port Angeles was robbed at gunpoint. Police say four men entered Floyd’s Cannabis, Co. at First and Ennis...

www.myclallamcounty.com

Comments / 11

Dave S
3d ago

It's sad my dad was born and lived his whole life in Port Angeles, his parents moved there in 1931, I was born there with my two brothers and lived there 52 years before moving and have watched a conservative logging industrial county and city over the last 10 to 15 years turn into a drug infested crime ridden socialist shithole!! So sad for the future of our country!!

WWF advocate
3d ago

I hope they have plenty of cameras. time to get a police presence throughout the whole place in port Angeles as there's a criminal in every corner

