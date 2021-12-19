ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is Charli XCX on tonight’s Saturday Night Live? What happened?

 3 days ago

Where is Charli XCX on tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live? If you are coming into tonight’s episode wondering this, we have answers. Unfortunately, these answers are last-minute and certainly not what anyone was expecting coming into the show tonight. Due to the omicron variant spreading rapidly across America and...

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Flashes Billie Eilish During Her 1st ‘SNL’ Episode Back — Watch

She’s back! After a hiatus to film the Peacock drama ‘Tiger King’, Kate McKinnon made her long awaited return to ‘SNL.’. Kate McKinnon has been missed on season 47 of Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old comedian finally made her debut mid-way through, popping in on the Billie Eilish hosted episode which aired on Saturday, Dec. 11. The pair did several sketches together, including one where an elderly Kate, playing a neighbor to teenage Billie, flashed her through a window.
Charli Xcx
Paul Rudd
Charli XCX Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Performance Hours Ahead of Airtime Due to ‘Limited Crew’ Caused by Omicron Spike

Charli XCX will no longer perform on tonight’s holiday episode of “Saturday Night Live” due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in New York City and NBC’s decision to limit the number of crew members working at 30 Rock’s Stage 8H. The musician made the announcement this evening, just hours before the show was set to broadcast.
‘SNL’ goes on without live audience or planned musical guest Charli XCX

People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past. The long-running […]
‘Charli XCX: Alone Together’ doc detailed

Opening in select theaters and on-demand January 28th, Charli XCX: Alone Together, a new documentary film presented by Greenwich Entertainment and starring and executive produced by Charli XCX, exposes the international pop superstar’s inner self in ways that have never been seen before. When Los Angeles announced a five-week...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Paul Rudd’s Return

Paul Rudd’s return to “Saturday Night Live” hosting duties was already primed to be a special one, both as his official entry into the show’s illustrious* Five-Timers Club and as the first host of this current season to have actually hosted the show before. (*The reminder that Martin Short has hosted “SNL” only three times somehow managed to make the world turn even more upside down than it already is.) However, just hours before the episode aired, it was announced that musical guest Charlie XCX would no longer be performing and that there would also no longer be a live audience...
Watch the first trailer for Charli XCX’s ‘Alone Together’ documentary

Charli XCX has shared the trailer for her forthcoming documentary Alone Together. The film documents the creation of the singer’s lockdown album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, while in isolation in 2020. In the trailer, which you can view below, Charli films herself going through the difficulties...
What happened to Jimmy Fallon's finger on the Tonight Show?

The Tonight Show has been airing on NBC since 1954 and has been presented by many famous faces including Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien. From 2014 to today, the late-night talk show has been hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The NBC show airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and all kinds of...
Charli XCX’s SNL Performance Cancelled

Charli XCX’s scheduled performance with Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live has been cancelled. “hi everyone. due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” Charli XCX wrote in a statement on social media. “i am devastated and heartbroken.”
Charli XCX’s Documentary to Vroom Onto a Screen Near You

Charli XCX was one of the very first girlies to record and release an entirely new album in lockdown: the collaborative and homegrown How I’m Feeling Now. She looped her fans in on the process, going live on Insta to loop her most ardent Angels in on the songwriting process, sourcing beats and artwork from them, and beginning a series of fan Zoom conferences. Music video directors Bradley & Pablo saw potential in Charli’s process, and asked her to record footage for a making-of documentary of her quarantine album. The result is Charli XCX: Alone Together, in which she treats her laptop’s Photo Booth like a confessional, opens up about her mental health during lockdown, and records an entire album from her California home. The doc appears to give just as much attention to her fans, dancing and creating in their bedrooms. Charli XCX: Alone Together is out on January 28 in theaters and on-demand.
Charli XCX Talks Quarantine Album in New Doc

Back in 2020, Charli XCX christened the COVID-19 quarantine with the release of her fourth studio album how i’m feeling now. She recorded the entire LP during quarantine and the world got to see how she documented it in real-time. Now, the singer has created a new documentary, Alone Together, detailing the full scope of creating the album and has shared a trailer for the recently released film.
The Bachelor premiere spoilers: More on Clayton Echard’s first night!

With this season of The Bachelorette winding down, the best thing to do now is preview Clayton Echard’s upcoming season of The Bachelor! This season shockingly begins in less than two weeks and in the first episode alone, there’s a lot that needs to be addressed. Take, for example, getting to know Clayton more on a personal level, seeing how host Jesse Palmer steps into the role, and then also meeting all of the women.
Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
