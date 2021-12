The United Way has been a key national partner of Labor for nearly 80 years. The partnership is stronger today than at any other time. In the past two years, working people have faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions lost jobs and have fallen sick. Thousands are no longer with us, and millions of working people who thought we were economically secure have suddenly feared we could not feed our families.

