Ann Kenne, head of special collections and archivist at St. Thomas, shares the history of the Children's Christmas Party in this Tales from the Archives piece. Santa Claus has been making an annual visit to the St. Thomas campus to visit the children and grandchildren of faculty and staff at the annual Children’s Christmas Party for over 70 years. The St. Thomas Women’s Auxiliary hosted the first party on Dec. 11, 1949, which was attended by over 100 children. Held in the upper level of the Grill (one of the war surplus buildings that had been temporarily constructed on campus), the event featured food, games, carol singing and a visit from Santa Claus, who brought a gift for each child.

