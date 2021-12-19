ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube TV pulls all Disney channels from platform

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsers of YouTube TV may have logged in on Dec. 17 to stream some favourite shows only to realize some key channels were missing. YouTube and Disney have been in talks over a deal for Disney-affiliated shows and channels to be streamed on...

www.fox28spokane.com

UpNorthLive.com

WGTU no longer on YouTube TV

On Friday, December 17, the programming carriage agreement between Disney Media, the parent company of ABC Network, and YouTube TV expired. As a result, WGTU which is an affiliate of ABC Network, is no longer available on the YouTube TV platform. Please note, WGTU is not involved with these negotiations...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Warns That ABC, ESPN Could Be Pulled From YouTube TV This Week as Carriage Fight Goes Public

The Walt Disney Co. on Monday warned that its networks could be pulled from Google’s YouTube TV streaming service this week, as the two sides are in the midst of a dispute over carriage fees. If the entertainment and technology giants don’t come to new terms by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, Disney’s channels including ABC, ESPN, Freeform and FX could be pulled from the virtual multichannel video provider (vMVPD). The company began warning viewers of its channels about the potential disruption on Monday afternoon. “Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with...
TV & VIDEOS
Investopedia

YouTube TV Reaches Agreement to Keep Disney (DIS) Channels

YouTube TV removed and then restored programming from The Walt Disney Company (DIS) over the weekend after the two sides failed to reach an agreement to resolve a carriage dispute by the contract deadline. The platform owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) blacked out programming from Disney's roster of networks and live channels from its platform at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2021—the deadline for renewing its carriage agreement with Disney. After agreeing to the terms of a renewal, it began restoring access on Dec. 19, 2021.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
