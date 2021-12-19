ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky handing out free winter coats

By Madeline Ottilie
 3 days ago
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky provided free winter coats Saturday morning to neighbors in need. The organization hosted distribution events at the Life Learning Center in Covington and Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Florence from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The goal is to distribute 4,000 winter coats this year.

“The need is still very significant,” said Karen Zengel, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s Executive Director. “The aftermath, I guess, of the pandemic continues, and it does not seem to be subsiding. And so any way that we can help free up income for people to be able to use towards their basic financial obligations is a huge help to someone who might be struggling to make ends meet.”

Those unable to collect a coat Saturday can call the organization’s assistance line to receive a coat. The number is 859-341-3219.

NKY kid brings Christmas to storm-ravaged area

When 11-year-old Andrew Crawford saw the storm damage across western and central Kentucky last weekend, he was upset and felt like he wanted to do something. It turned into a overwhelming donation drive, a trip to Taylor County, and a cat named Storm.
Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

