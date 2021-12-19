ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Those travel restrictions may be eased but they’re not gone

By Scott Powers
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn past 6 weeks the State Department issued dozens of "Do Not Travel" advisories for countries. There once was hope that by now we would be entering a new era of largely unrestricted travel. Nearly everyone was going to vaccinated by now. COVID-19 was going to be so 2020....

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

CDC Adds Eight Destinations To Highest Travel Risk Levels

Spain and seven other destinations have been now designated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with the highest travel risk level, encouraging American travelers to not travel to these countries. The CDC has been measuring the travel risks of each country due to the coronavirus pandemic....
TRAVEL
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
LIFESTYLE
Orlando Sentinel

More cruise ships report COVID-19 cases, but officials say safety plans are working

Cruise lines will be the first to tell you that COVID-19 isn’t going away, but they also say safety protocols are in place to weather the storm when cases appear on board. With the rise of the omicron variant throughout the U.S., more than half of ships currently sailing from U.S. waters have within the last week have documented enough onboard cases to merit follow=up investigations from the ...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe Travel#U S Travel#Cdc#Us State Department#The State Department#The U S State Department#British#Canadians#Brazilians#Americans
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
whtc.com

Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and an obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday. The European Union state reported 1,421 new daily COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths on Tuesday, far off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kubaradio.com

COVID Vaccines Recommended For Those Traveling To And From California

(Sacramento, CA) — Those traveling to or from The Golden State for the holidays should know the COVID-19 guidelines at airports. Although there are no vaccine requirements for domestic air travel, the CDC recommends getting COVID-19 shots. All international airports in the state have masking requirements. However, some airlines...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
cruisefever.net

Caribbean Port Eases Restrictions for Cruise Passengers

A port in the Caribbean has eased restrictions for those who are visiting on a cruise ship with the new rules going into effect on December 11, 2021. Passengers on cruises to St. Kitts & Nevis stopping at Port Zante, Charlestown or South Friars are now allowed to fully integrate (Free Flow) into the Federation. All guests visiting the port two are 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy