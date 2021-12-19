ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For 120,000+ San Diego Kids, Data Science is the New Computer Science

In a San Diego Union-Tribune op-ed, Freakonomics co-author and U. of Chicago prof Steven D. Levitt reports that the San Diego Unified school district is preparing students for a new world of work by expanding data science to more than 120,000 students. "The data boom of today isn’t just relevant to...

towardsdatascience.com

Is Data Science Dead in 10 Years?

Is data science dying? Is the data science job oversaturated? Is it too late to get into data science?. Recently, these are the most frequently asked questions on my YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and even Instagram. These questions appear to stem from three main sources of doubt:. They think that the...
hlg.edu

HLGU expands computer sciences program

The HLGU Computer Information Systems Department is now the HLGU Computer Sciences Department and has expanded its degree offerings to include four new emphases. Dr. Michelle Todd, the department chair and professor of information technology, said “Many of the things we were already teaching align well in the new degree.”
College of William and Mary

Interests converge as data science program grows

It started with students approaching faculty members to create self-designed majors around the use of data. “Our first undergraduate approached me back in 2017 asking about a self-designed major, where she wanted to focus on the intersection between data analytics and – to my surprise and consternation at the time – dance. Dance!” said Dan Runfola, an assistant professor of Applied Science at William & Mary. “Here was a student truly taking the 'communication' aspect of data science to heart – pushing boundaries, simply because she had no idea these boundaries existed in the first place.”
educateiowa.gov

Moving forward with computer science

Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District is not only ready for change, they’re excited for it. So when new requirements for computer science education in Iowa were issued last year, the home of the Mustangs readily pushed forward, looking to make an impact. Established in House File 2629, Iowa public...
The Tech Report& LLC

MJV Innovation Launches Data Science School

As the demand for digital transformation among companies across all sectors continues to accelerate, data science has quickly become one of the fastest-growing career fields. Never was this more true than during the pandemic as firms looked to automation and technology to enable employees to work remotely from around the world. As such, the demand for data scientists has far outpaced the talent available. But this skills gap could potentially be resolved by helping more individuals find an accessible path into working at the highest echelons of the technology industry, especially those making a shift to a second or third career.
bowdoin.edu

Considering the “Why” and Not Just the “How” of Computer Science

Two Bowdoin faculty members have teamed up with a colleague at Colby College to announce the launch of a website designed to embed ethical narratives into the teaching of computer science. Assistant Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures and Cinema Studies Allison Cooper, Assistant Professor of Digital and Computational Studies...
College of William and Mary

Tao Zhang, Computer Science - Oral Preliminary Exam Schedule

Modern microprocessors rely on branch prediction and speculative execution to achieve a high speed of high levels of instruction supply. Instead of issuing stalls and waiting for the branch target to be resolved, the CPU consults branch predictors for a possible destination and performs speculative execution. These microarchitecture design techniques can improve the utilization of instruction pipelines and out-of-order execution. However, the security implications of mispredictions and speculations have not drawn attention until recently. In early 2018, Spectre attacks negated the confidentiality and isolations in both software and hardware levels. This vulnerability stems from the side effects of the aforementioned performance enhancements. Namely, by manipulating branch predictors for an incorrect prediction, speculative execution can bypass bound checks or take place on arbitrary memory space. As a result, exploits can access the victim's secret during speculative execution and then exfiltrate the information over various microarchitectural covert channels.
Atlanta News

Computer Science Education Week at CMA

Dash the robot will make a special appearance in celebration of Computer Science Education Week! Kids can visit the Science Bar for plugged and unplugged computer science activities like magic card tricks and helping coding mice to their cheese. Guests can experience all of this and more while learning about famous computer scientists like Grace Hopper, Annie Easley and Evelyn Boyd Granville.
thestatehousefile.com

Students' computer science project will help their peers stay fed

Students facing food scarcity at Hamilton Southeastern may have a solution to keep from going hungry, thanks to their peers. On Wednesday during the Nextech CSforGood Showcase at the Indiana Statehouse, sophomores Lakshay Mahajn and Tanishq Thunga from Hamilton Southeastern and Sid Songirklar from Carmel placed first for their computer science project.
lmsd.org

LMSD's 'Hour of Code' Opens Door to World of Computer Science

Lower Merion School District's elementary-age students recently joined millions of learners and teachers across the globe in this year's Hour of Code. Launched in 2013, this event began as a one-hour activity where students were given a fun introductory lesson on computer science in game-like tutorials designed to demystify "code" and open the doors of this seemingly arcane world to children of all ages and backgrounds. The Hour of Code has since transformed into a global phenomenon and celebration of computer science with unprecedented support from industry giants such as Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, among others.
ucsd.edu

UC San Diego Data Science Undergrads Help Keep K-12 Students COVID-Safe

SDSC researcher leads e-Decision Tree efforts used for classrooms and school buses. Since the start of the pandemic, a group of UC San Diego researchers have been meeting weekly with epidemiologists at the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) to discuss COVID-19 dynamics, analyze populations at higher risk and explore the county’s pandemic response and new ways to mitigate the infection. This early collaboration resulted in several interesting projects, including one led by San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) researcher Ilya Zaslavsky and a team of UC San Diego undergraduate data science students, who developed an agent-based simulation system to assist in COVID-safe school re-openings within San Diego County.
springfield.edu

Department of Math, Physics, and Computer Science Colloquiums

The Springfield College Department of Math, Physics, and Computer Science hosted a pair of colloquiums for the campus community. On Nov. 19, Senior Training Engineer at MathWorks Omair Zubairi, PhD, hosted a lecture on "Applications of Data Science in Neutron Star Models." On Dec. 8, Springfield College Assistant Professor of Computer Science Jeremy Castagno, PhD, presented on "Parallel Computing: The Why and the How."
College of William and Mary

Sunil Manandhar, Computer Science - Dissertation Proposal Announcement

There has been a massive shift towards the use of IoT products in recent years. While companies have come a long way in making these devices and services easily accessible to the consumers, very little is known about the privacy issues pertaining to these devices. In this dissertation, we focus on evaluating privacy pertaining to commodity-IoT devices by studying device usage behavior of consumers and privacy disclosure practices of IoT vendors. Our analyses consider deep intricacies tied to commodity-IoT domain, revealing insightful findings that help with building automated tools for a large scale analysis.
HPCwire

Frontera Computational Science Fellowship Program Submissions Open

Dec. 10, 2021 — TACC is pleased to announce the Frontera Computational Science Fellowship program, a unique opportunity for graduate students to perform cutting-edge computations on the most powerful supercomputer available to academic researchers in the world. The deadline for application is February 18, 2022. Fellowship at a Glance.
theperrynews.com

Perry Elementary School shines during Computer Science Week

A delegation of state education officials visited classrooms in the Perry Elementary School Tuesday in order to see at first hand how the district’s computer science curriculum is enriching student learning. In April 2019, the Perry Elementary School was one of six schools in Iowa to receive a $50,000...
northeastern.edu

Data Analytics vs. Data Science: A Breakdown

Dan Ariely, a well-known behavioral economics expert, once said about big data: “Everyone talks about it, nobody really knows how to do it, everyone thinks everyone else is doing it, so everyone claims they are doing it.”. This concept applies to a great deal of data terminology. While many...
towardsdatascience.com

What I learned leading a Data Science Team

When I took on the leadership of a Data Science team, I had little people management experience. As a Data Scientist myself it was easy to connect, but soon I got to face some challenges keeping the team happy and on track. What follows is a list of my learnings....
KIMT

Osage students excelling in computer science

OSAGE, Iowa - This week is Computer Science Education Week, which calls on K-12 students to 'learn about computer science, advocate for equity, and celebrate the contributions of students, teachers and partners to the field.'. Over the past few years, Osage students are learning about computer science like coding and...
northeastern.edu

What are the Prerequisites for a Master’s in Computer Science?

Recent advances in technology have created unprecedented opportunities for innovation, experimentation, and employment in the field of computer science, making it a more exciting time than ever for those looking to work in the field. “Computer science is the future,” says Ian Gorton, PhD and director of the computer science...
