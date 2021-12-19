ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo County Public Health reacts to first case of Omicron

By Reed Harmon
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A resident of San Luis Obispo County has been struck with the Omicron variant, reported by the county's public health department.

It's the first known case of the variant in the county.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, it was just a matter of time.

“We were fully expected to see cases of Omicron," said Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein. "This is our first of undoubtedly many. It may, as it’s proving in other parts of the world, takeover our Delta variant."

Folks in downtown San Luis Obispo did not want to speak on camera, but they did say the variant will not change the way they go about their every day routines.

That mindset is similar to the message that the county is giving.

“Nothing really changes in terms of what people can do to protect themselves," said Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein. "Vaccination first and foremost, get your booster, stay home if you’re sick, get tested, especially if you have traveled or been around anyone you know is positive."

According to the county's public health department, the Delta variant remains the dominant strain in the county, but public health will continue to inform the community as Omicron continues to emerge.

The post San Luis Obispo County Public Health reacts to first case of Omicron appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 3-12

Central Coast behavioral wellness specialists provide ways to combat anxiety as Omicron variant rises

As the Omicron variant continues to spread nationwide, it's causing some anxiety across the Central Coast. Local behavioral wellness specialists provide tips on how to manage the uneasy feeling. The post Central Coast behavioral wellness specialists provide ways to combat anxiety as Omicron variant rises appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

First case of Omicron variant detected in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Friday the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the county. The county public health department was informed of the positive case by the California Department of Public Health. The person's age, gender and other identifying information has not The post First case of Omicron variant detected in SLO County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Vaccines
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Omicron#Covid#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News Channel 3-12

6.2 magnitude quake shakes Northern California

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN A 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California rattled a wide swath of the state shortly after noon local time, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The quake occurred just off Cape Mendocino near Humboldt County and was felt as far away as San Francisco and Chico, The post 6.2 magnitude quake shakes Northern California appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Pet adoptions increasing at Santa Barbara County Humane Society during holiday season

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Pet adoptions at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Humane Society are up during the holiday season. It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Humane Society. “It seems like we’ve got- so many are going home, actually multiple animals are going home every The post Pet adoptions increasing at Santa Barbara County Humane Society during holiday season appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy