Terre Haute, IN

Tropical Smoothie Café makes its debut in Terre Haute

 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Tropical Smoothie Café made its debut in Terre Haute on Saturday.

This is its first location in town, and its Manager Denise Talcott said the store had a big crowd for its grand opening this morning.

“We have an amazing team thus far and that’s a direct reflections with the community here in Terre Haute,” Talcott said. “We’re just excited to be able to see the people here in the community.”

Besides its trademark smoothies, the store offers many other items including wraps and quesadillas.

