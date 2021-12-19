Durant, Irving among 10 Nets in health and safety protocols

The legacy of LeBron James will always be debatable based on how he managed to achieve his championships along the way. Some look back at his movement of player-created superteams as an inevitability due to the Cleveland Cavaliers' inability to get him help. On the other hand, some people look back on it as a moment that ruined the league. The philosophy established by Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan is that you stick with your team and find a way to breakthrough. LeBron's use of player movement has inspired others to do the same. One of the most infamous uses of this method was when Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors after they eliminated his team from contention.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO