An ugly offensive first half gave way to a few clustered fireworks during the Cincinnati Bengals’ 15-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Both teams couldn’t get much going in the first half but the game opened up a bit in the second. Joe Burrow and Tyler Boyd put up some key offensive plays that made all the difference as the game continued while the defense, for most part, played quality football.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO