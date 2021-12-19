Brown scores 27, Coleman hits big 3-pointer for Missouri

Former UCF star Otis Anderson Jr was murdered on Monday evening in a horrific turn of events when his own father shot him and his mother. She is currently in critical condition. Anderson, 23, had a brief stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams but was cut in September. Nonetheless, he built some relationships within the organization, including one with Jalen Ramsey, who reacted to the sad news on Tuesday:

