From Aussie theatre kid to starring in HBO's hottest show: Inside the rise of Succession star Sarah Snook as she's tipped to sweep awards season thanks to her breakthrough role as the scheming Shiv Roy

By J. Peterson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sarah Snook has arguably become one of Australia's most talked-about stars thanks to her leading role HBO's Succession.

But the Adelaide-born actress is far from an overnight success, having already starred in a number of acclaimed Aussie dramas and Hollywood films long before finding fame as Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy.

The 34-year-old started out on the stage, appearing in King Lear with the State Theatre Company of South Australia in 2009, shortly after graduating from Australia's most prestigious theatre school, NIDA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeZQ8_0dQkFpiW00
Superstar: Sarah Snook has become one of Australia's most talked-about stars thanks to her leading role HBO's Succession

Interestingly, Succession has often been likened to a modern day Shakespeare play, specifically King Lear.

After that, the roles quickly started pouring in for Sarah, who popped up in the hit Aussie dramas All Saints and Packed to the Rafters, and then scored a lead role in the ABC TV movie Sisters of War.

Things continued to pick up for Snook, who played True Blood star Ryan Kwanten's love interest in the Australian rom-com Not Suitable for Children in 2012.

Her career continued to gather steam in the following years as she landed the female lead in Ethan Hawke's sci-fi thriller Predetermination before fronting the American horror flick Jessabelle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lME9_0dQkFpiW00
Stealing the show! Thanks to her role as Shiv Roy in Succession, Snook and many of her Succession co-stars have been tipped to sweep the 2022 awards season

One of her most notable roles came in 2015, when she starred alongside Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth in the acclaimed Aussie film The Dressmaker.

At the time, she told The Weekly Review it was 'surreal' to appear in the star-studded film.

'Being able to sit on set and watch Kate Winslet and Judy Davis go for it and learn from them, that's a masterclass in itself,' she said.

She also downplayed her budding fame, saying she wasn't recognised in the street and was only ever asked for selfies at red carpet events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URso2_0dQkFpiW00
Flashback: A much greener Snook is pictured at an awards show in 2013
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDnFt_0dQkFpiW00
Thespian: The 34-year-old started out on the stage, appearing in King Lear with the State Theatre Company of South Australia in 2009, shortly after graduating from Australia's most prestigious theatre school, NIDA

That same year, Sarah starred along Winslet once again, this time in the Steve Jobs biopic.

Following a notable appearance on Black Mirror in 2016, Sarah scored her career-defining role two years later as Shiv Roy in HBO's Succession.

In a 2018 interview about how she landed the part, she revealed she had auditioned alongside Jeremy Strong, who plays her on-screen brother Kendall Roy in the drama.

'I actually auditioned with Jeremy, who is playing my older brother now. I had put something down on tape, and then got called in for the screen test,' she told Collider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wh9lC_0dQkFpiW00
Humble: Sarah downplayed her budding fame in a 2015 interview, saying that she didn't recognised in the street and was only ever asked for selfies at red carpet events 

'They flew me from Australia to LA, and between the audition and the screen test, I started to understand what this thing was more,' she continued.

'In the final audition, and doing it with Jeremy, I was finally like, "Oh, I get it! This is a drama. It’s got a comedy edge, but it’s really sharp."'

Although Succession started off as a slow burn, the series has now become one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed programs on television today.

And according to the show's executive producer and director Mark Mylod, Sarah's incredible performance as Shiv in the recent finale was the key to creating the 'perfect' ending for season three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Z4V8_0dQkFpiW00
Star turn: One of her most notable roles came in 2015, when she starred alongside Kate Winslet (right) in the acclaimed Aussie film The Dressmaker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35K0Dx_0dQkFpiW00
Notable roles: Sarah's career continued to gather steam, as she landed the female lead in Ethan Hawke's sci-fi thriller Predetermination

In an interview on HBO's official YouTube channel, he stated: 'For a long time I couldn't find the ending. And then we did a take where we gave Sarah's character time to process that moment'.

The moment he referred to saw Shiv's husband Tom Wambsgans betraying her to pledge allegiance to her father in shocking style.

He continued: 'And when Tom walked over and said "you okay", despite that absolutely extraordinary betrayal, she put her game face on and said, "yep"...

'And because it was such a perfect Succession moment, that she would still somehow find the strength to put that Teflon coat on and be in denial of that pain was so powerful to me that I knew we had the end of the season.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOdvd_0dQkFpiW00
Key: According to Succession director Mark Mylod, Sarah's incredible performance as Shiv in the recent finale was the key to creating the 'perfect' ending for season three

In 2020, Sarah was nominated for an Emmy and a Critics' Choice Television Award for her role in the series.

Although she didn't win, the actress will get another shot at awards glory next year after being nominated another Critics' Choice Award, as well as a Golden Globe.

In November, her star status Down Under was confirmed when she graced the cover of Vogue Australia.

Major movie offers are now rolling in for Snook, who recently replaced A-lister Elizabeth Moss in the upcoming horror-thriller Run Rabbit Run.

Sarah is now enjoying the spoils of her success, buying a country home not far from Melbourne for close to $2million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BF1V2_0dQkFpiW00
Cover girl: In November, her star status Down Under was confirmed when she graced the cover of Vogue Australia

The sprawling estate in regional Victoria is the perfect hideaway for Sarah and her new husband, comedian Dave Lawson.

The 14-hectare property is situated about 80km northwest of Melbourne near the popular town of Woodend.

She purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom mud brick home for $1.7million, with the stunning property nestled in the dense bushland of the Macedon Ranges.

It's the latest acquisition to Sarah's growing property portfolio, with The Dressmaker actress also owning another property in the area.

She also owns a home in the Melbourne suburb of Footscray, but her latest property purchase is the most luxurious of them all so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WTTL_0dQkFpiW00
Private retreat: Sarah is now enjoying the spoils of her success, buying a country home not far from Melbourne for close to $2million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HdED_0dQkFpiW00
Multiple properties: She also owns a home in the Melbourne suburb of Footscray, but her latest property purchase is the most luxurious of them all so far

The Woodend property is a two-storey American barn-style home, complete with a home office and workshop.

There's also two dams on the property, with large windows looking out to the stunning natural surroundings.

Sarah married Dave, 43, in February this year, and in an interview with Harper's Bazaar earlier this month, revealed they'd only recently moved into the home.

She said they'd spent most of their spare time building a golf course on the property and sitting around the outdoor fire pit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pRpk_0dQkFpiW00
Newlyweds: Sarah recently tied the knot in secret to husband, comedian Dave Lawson (pictured together) 

In an interview with Vogue Australia in October, Sarah revealed she'd fallen 'in love' with Dave at the start of the pandemic.

'At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,' she said.

'We've been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic.

'We've just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.'

She added: 'It's been a ride. There's so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I've been very fortunate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCwBq_0dQkFpiW00
Must see: Although Succession started off as a slow burn, the series has now become one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed programs on television today

