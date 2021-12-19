Springfield police unit provides warm clothing to Mason Square families in need

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – The Mason Square Community Police Unit helped neighborhood families prepare for the cold winter ahead by distributing warm clothing to those in need.

Together with neighborhood citizens groups the C3 Officers spent hours Saturday distributing new clothing for children and their parents.

The C-3 police officers have strong ties to the Mason Square neighborhood. Sergeant Derek Cook told 22News, “They appreciate the role they play improving the lives of neighborhood families.”

“Once again it’s another collaborative involving the police department and various members of our civic associations that work in the Mason Square area have come together to help make the event possible for the people who could use these winter jackets, scarves, hats, you name it, we have it for them,” said Sergeant Cook.

The Springfield Police Department’s C3 program functions in neighborhoods throughout the city to help foster closer ties with the people who live there.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.