ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield police unit provides warm clothing to Mason Square families in need

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kd9Wa_0dQkDqWp00

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – The Mason Square Community Police Unit helped neighborhood families prepare for the cold winter ahead by distributing warm clothing to those in need.

Together with neighborhood citizens groups the C3 Officers spent hours Saturday distributing new clothing for children and their parents.

The C-3 police officers have strong ties to the Mason Square neighborhood. Sergeant Derek Cook told 22News, “They appreciate the role they play improving the lives of neighborhood families.”

“Once again it’s another collaborative involving the police department and various members of our civic associations that work in the Mason Square area have come together to help make the event possible for the people who could use these winter jackets, scarves, hats, you name it, we have it for them,” said Sergeant Cook.

The Springfield Police Department’s C3 program functions in neighborhoods throughout the city to help foster closer ties with the people who live there.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Clothing#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

Loud boom heard across central Illinois

UPDATE ( 1 p.m. on 12/21/21) — Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management received confirmation from Kansas City FAA that the boom was caused by F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets travelling at super sonic speeds. CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have heard a loud boom but no one has any leads to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy