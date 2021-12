DELAFIELD — Delafield Alderman Wayne F. Dehn announced Monday his candidacy for mayor, challenging incumbent Mayor Kent Attwell. “Several business and community leaders encouraged my run,” Dehn said. “Many citizens are frustrated with the lack of compassion, integrity, and honesty exhibited by the current administration. I am honored and humbled that so many people believe I have the skills to be an asset to the city as mayor. I am concerned that our current leadership only listens to a select group of people and does not represent the interest of the city as a whole. I will be a mayor for all of Delafield as I am beholden to no one, can work with anyone, and will listen to everyone.”

DELAFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO