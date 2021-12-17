ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springsteen sells the rights to his songs for half a billion

By Kim Lee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf confirmed, the deal – which Billboard had recently talked about without providing the contents – would be the largest transaction ever made for a single artist’s catalog and would include, according to the New York Times, both the work of Bruce Springsteen...

BBC

Bruce Springsteen sells his entire music catalogue for $500m

Bruce Springsteen has sold the master recordings and publishing rights for his life's work to Sony for a reported $500m (£376m). The deal gives Sony ownership of his 20 studio albums, including classics like Born To Run, The River and Born In The USA, according to multiple US reports.
Deadline

Bruce Springsteen Catalog Acquired By Sony Music Group In Record-Setting, Half-Billion-Dollar Deal

Sony Music Group said it has acquired Bruce Springsteen’s entire recorded music and songwriting catalogs, confirming numerous media reports over the past 24 hours. The combined value of the separate recording and publishing deals reportedly could reach the $500 million range or even as high as $600 million. Financial terms were not specified in the official announcement. Springsteen is the latest top name in the music business to take advantage of a seller’s market due to the boom in streaming. Digital sales have surged in recent years and, until Covid, live touring revenues were also on the rise. Now, with touring still...
themusicuniverse.com

Bruce Springsteen sells masters & publishing to Sony

Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and publishing to Sony Music. Billboard reports the deal is worth $500 million, which is one of the biggest deals of all time. Springsteen was initially seeking $350 as he shopped his catalog earlier this year. Prior to the sale, Universal Music had been...
