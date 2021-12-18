Does Roach Die in the Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

White hair on a seemingly young person is a common trope in both fantasy and science fiction. It denotes a sense of mysticism and arcane about the character in question without being too absurd. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) cuts a striking figure with his white hair and brilliant amber eyes. In general, the witchers are mysterious. In the course of history, they have been both revered and loathed. When Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor, was young, the witchers were a popular bunch. However, it has become progressively rough for them since then. While the first season is about Geralt coming to terms with his destiny and meeting Freya, season 2 explores the mythology, history, and customs of the witchers. If you are wondering whether all witchers have white hair like Geralt, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

