ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Does Roach Die in the Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNamed after a common species of fish, Roach is Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) mare. Because of his mutations, Geralt has lived much longer than any ordinary humans and had several horses over the years and named all of them Roach. The non-linear timeline of the first season spans about six...

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Finale: Will Sara and Gil Return for Any Possible Season 2? And Was That [Spoiler] in Final Teaser?

The following contains spoilers from the CSI: Vegas season finale. This Wednesday in the CSI: Vegas season finale, Max’s team diligently worked with Sara and Gil to get the goods on Anson Wix and also find/save Hodges. After running into dead end after dead end, it was a smudge of counterfeit casino fragrance that led the CSIs to a beaten but breathing Hodges, whose testimony will put wily Wix behind bars on a variety of charges. While Max celebrated the big win by reclaiming her office at the lab, Sara and Gil opted for the thrill of a ride on his favorite...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

Move over, Geralt, because there’s a new badass hero in the “Witcher” universe: Michelle Yeoh. The first teaser trailer for the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” was released to fans who stuck around after the credits rolled on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix Friday morning. It’s the first look at the spinoff series, which is set thousands of years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in the mainline “Witcher” show. The teaser focuses on a trio of elves, played by Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain and Sophia Brown, who travel the wilderness and fight several groups...
TV SERIES
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES
Inverse

Is [spoilers] leaving Discovery? Star Trek star explains that shocking Episode 4 twist

Discovery has lost a crew member. To be clear, a main character hasn’t gone to that great bridge in the sky, but in the game-changing episode “All Is Possible” the fate of a Star Trek fan-favorite is suddenly very different. In an hour that features both a huge change for Discovery and piles of references to The Original Series, this episode suddenly became more pivotal and poignant than anyone expected. Inverse caught up with series star Mary Wiseman and director John Ottman to discuss these course-altering emotional moments and what they mean for the big picture of Star Trek: Discovery. Spoilers ahead for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Episode 4, “All Is Possible.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Kristofer Hivju
Black America Web

‘The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Tells Us His Favorite Witcher Kill & Freya Allan Details Ciri’s Season 2 Transformation [Exclusive]

Season two of The Witcher is here, and things pick right up where they left off. Fans will be thrilled to see Netflix’s hit series The Witcher is finally getting into the meat of the books and popular video game in season two. After Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) FINALLY find each other in the season one finale, the often brooding character is now honoring the law of surprise and decides to take Ciri under his wing, putting her on a path to become a Witcher.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Bulgasal Immortal Souls Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Directed by Jang Young-Woo, ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ is a fascinating and chilling Korean original fantasy horror drama that revolves around the titular Monster. After taking birth from the womb of a dead mother, the cursed child becomes one of the most decorated commanders of his time. However, can he evade his curse? Lee Jin-Wook, Kwon Na-Ra, Gong Seung-Yeon, and Lee Joon play central roles in this unfolding saga of men and monsters. However, some parts of the story may have been blurred, and if you have a hard time recollecting the finale, allow us to divulge what we know. SPOILERS AHEAD.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Dynasty Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Dynasty’ is returning with a new season so you might be curious about everything that it is bringing to the table. It essentially revolves around two of America’s most elite and wealthiest families that harbor an eternal hunger for power. As their children become entangled with one another, things increasingly get intense. If you love this show and are awaiting the fifth season, we’d like to give you important updates about its first episode!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Fish#Horse#Nilfgaardian
thecinemaholic.com

Does Yennefer Have a Child in The Witcher? Why Can’t She Have Kids?

In Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is one of the main protagonists along with Geralt of Rivia and Princess Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon. Her life had quite a humble beginning. She was born in a low-income family with partial face paralysis and a curved spine. After she accidentally teleports herself to the Aretuza magical academy, members of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers become aware of her existence. Sorceress and rectoress Tissaia de Vries comes and buys her from her stepfather for less money than half the price for a pig. After arriving at Aretuza, Yennefer tries to commit suicide, but Tissaia’s timely intervention saves her life. As the first season progresses, she becomes a powerful and reputed sorceress, but certain regrets continue to haunt her, including her desire to be a mother. Here is what you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Do All Witchers Have White Hair?

White hair on a seemingly young person is a common trope in both fantasy and science fiction. It denotes a sense of mysticism and arcane about the character in question without being too absurd. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) cuts a striking figure with his white hair and brilliant amber eyes. In general, the witchers are mysterious. In the course of history, they have been both revered and loathed. When Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor, was young, the witchers were a popular bunch. However, it has become progressively rough for them since then. While the first season is about Geralt coming to terms with his destiny and meeting Freya, season 2 explores the mythology, history, and customs of the witchers. If you are wondering whether all witchers have white hair like Geralt, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Hawkeye’ Finale: Is [Spoiler] Really Dead?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hawkeye, Season 1, Episode 6, “So This Is Christmas?”]. Hawkeye‘s season finale, “So This Is Christmas?” made way for a major character’s introduction to the MCU as Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin from Netflix‘s since-canceled Daredevil series.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Who Is Nivellen in The Witcher? Is His Story Based on the Beauty and the Beast Fairy Tale?

The second season of ‘The Witcher’ is not as episodic as the first. It focuses more on the overarching storyline for all the main characters. This is partially due to the fact that the series firmly enters into the territory of adapting the first novel (‘Blood of Elves’) of Andrzej Sapkowski’s ‘Witcher Saga’ in season 2. In contrast, the inaugural season is entirely based on the short stories from ‘The Last Wish’ and ‘Sword of Destiny’ collections. The second season premiere episode continues this and adapts ‘A Grain of Truth’ from ‘The Last Wish’ before the series makes the shift towards ‘Blood of Elves.’
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

This Bad Guy is Back in the MCU Thanks to 'Hawkeye' [SPOILERS]

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye. Fans watching Hawkeye got a surprise in the fifth episode of the show. Although there have been rumors for a while, a well-known character from previous Marvel projects has officially found his way into the MCU. Now, people want to know who this big bad guy is that everyone seems to be talking about and what this means for the show going forward.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time. “The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy