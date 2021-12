DALLAS -- For the final time before the Christmas break, the Wild will be back in action when it takes on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. With COVID-19 cases on the rise around the league, the Wild had two of its three scheduled home games postponed, including last Tuesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes and Saturday's afternoon matchup with the Florida Panthers. It will also have its next game delayed as well after all team activities for the Detroit Red Wings were shutdown through Christmas.

