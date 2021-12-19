Test your knowledge

The artwork of the Bingham Gallery, also known as Roots of Knowledge, has been lighting the halls of the Fulton Library for five years to date. At ten feet high, the stained glass art piece stretches 200 feet in length, including 80 window panes, 60,000+ individual pieces taking 12 years to complete, according to the RoK website. “The purpose of Roots of Knowledge was to create an unprecedented work of art that encapsulates the spirit of learning and inspire people to see it to create, invent and discover things that can benefit the world,” said Trevor Peterson, the current RoK curator, and one of the artists who collaborated on the project.
