Four people, including a Nicholls student, killed in head-on collision. Two others injured

Four people, including a 20-year-old Nicholls State University student, were killed and two others injured critically in a head-on collision Friday night in St. Landry Parish, authorities said.

The crash killed Nicholls student Lindy Rae Simmons, along with two of her siblings, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons, all of Jeanerette, authorities said Saturday.

Also killed was 54-year-old John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia, State Police Troop I said in a news release.

The initial investigation revealed Lundy was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-49 near La. 29, police said.

Lindy Simmons was driving a 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV south on I-49, according to Troop I.

The vehicles struck head-on in the left lane.

Lundy, whose seat-belt use was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

Lindy Simmons, who was wearing a seat belt, was also pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Kamryn and Christopher Simmons were taken to nearby hospitals, where they died from their injuries. Two other passengers in the SUV were also transported to a hospital and remained in critical condition Saturday.

Toxicology samples, required by law in all fatal crashes, were obtained from both drivers; results are pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. The crash remains under investigation.

Nicholls officials sent an email to students and others on campus mourning Simmons' death and offering counseling to those who request it.

It's the second crash in as many months that resulted in Nicholls students' death. A head-on collision Nov. 20 on La. 20 in Chackbay killed 19-year-old Lily Dufrene, 18-year-old Hali Coss and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling, all of Luling. In that crash, a 39-year-old Thibodaux man who drove the pickup police say crossed the centerline and struck the SUV Dufrene was driving was charged with fourth-offense DWI.

"In one night the lives of several families have changed forever due to preventable circumstances," Troop I said in the release about Friday night's wreck in St. Landry Parish. "The Louisiana State Police urges motorists to have a plan in place that includes always wearing your seat belt, never driving distracted or tired and having a designated driver or an alternate ride home when consuming alcohol. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver."

Troop I has investigated 61 fatal crashes resulting in 75 deaths in 2021.

