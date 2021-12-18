ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 20 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech men's basketball video highlights, final score

By Erik Hall, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago

The Louisiana Tech and LSU men's basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Dec. 18.

LSU defeated LA Tech 66-57.

LSU, ranked No. 20 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll , improved to 11-0 overall. LA Tech went to 8-3 overall.

Check out the top plays from the game.

LSU's Mwani Wilkinson basket in the lane

LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson made a basket in the lane with 19:02 left in the second half. Efton Reid got an assist on the play. Wilkinson's basket cut the LA Tech lead to 35-31.

LSU's Darius Days putback basket

LSU forward Darius Days tipped in a missed shot with 16 seconds left in the first half. Days' basket cut the LA Tech lead to 35-27.

Darius Days: 5 things to know about LSU Tigers basketball forward Darius Days

LSU's Tari Eason 3-pointer

LSU forward Tari Eason hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 4:31 left in the first half. Eason's basket cut the LA Tech lead to 27-20.

LSU's Eric Gaines steal, dunk

LSU guard Eric Gaines got a steal then a dunk with 8:07 left in the first half. Gaines' dunk cut the LA Tech lead to 21-11.

LA Tech's Amorie Archibald fast-break layup

Louisiana Tech guard Amorie Archibald grabbed a defensive rebound and went full court for a layup with 12:30 left in the first half. Archibald's basket put LA Tech up 16-5 vs. LSU.

LA Tech's Amorie Archibald 3-pointer

Louisiana Tech guard Amorie Archibald hit a 3-pointer to the left of the top of the key with 17:50 left in the first half. Archibald's basket put LA Tech up 8-0 vs. LSU.

Here's more LSU, LA Tech men's basketball news:

Eric Konkol is the Louisiana Tech men's basketball head coach. Will Wade is the LSU men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: No. 20 LSU vs. Louisiana Tech men's basketball video highlights, final score

The News-Star

The News-Star

ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

