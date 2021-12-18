ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Lady Vols unable to complete comeback against Stanford, take first loss of season

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
The Tennessee Lady Vols had their work cut out for them after trailing by 20 points against Stanford, but for the first time this season they were unable to complete a comeback.

No. 3 Stanford (9-2), the defending national champions, handed Tennessee its first loss of the season 74-63 on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

No. 9 Tennessee (9-1) worked its magic with a comeback in the third quarter, but it wasn't enough. Ashten Prechtel gave Stanford a lift in the fourth quarter after Cameron Brink fouled out, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 12 points.

Tennessee's free-throw shooting finally came back to bite them, going 16-of-29. Stanford made 9-of-10 in the fourth, while Tennessee missed all three. The difference of center Tamari Key was tangible, and the Lady Vols were a different team without her. Key played just 15 minutes, scored one point and fouled out in the fourth.

HISTORY:Tennessee vs. Stanford is more than a game. It's tradition and a tribute to greatest coaches in history

TASHA BUTTS' FIGHT:Kellie Harper called former Lady Vol Tasha Butts' cancer diagnosis a 'gut punch'

NEXT LEVEL:To understand Tamari Key's rise for Lady Vols this season, start with Joy McCorvey

Alexus Dye sparks comeback in third

Tennessee outscored Stanford 20-9 in the third quarter, coming back from a halftime deficit of 43-26. Alexus Dye had 10 points in the third, making huge plays to give Tennessee momentum, including stealing the ball from Haley Jones that led to a Jordan Walker layup.

Tennessee gave itself a chance in the third, bringing the score within three at the end of the quarter. But the third quarter comeback wasn't enough, and Stanford would not be held to that little offensive production two quarters in a row. Stanford outscored Tennessee 22-17 in the fourth.

Dye finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMgXg_0dQkCFYl00

Beat at the boards to start

Stanford came out swinging and out-rebounded the Lady Vols 24-14 in the first half, which took away a large part of Tennessee's scoring in second chance points. Part of this was due to Key sitting the bench for all but four minutes in the first two quarters with two fouls.

The Lady Vols opened the third quarter with eight rebounds, and Key playing eight minutes. Brink picked up her third foul early in and Key dominated the paint.

Stanford is the only team to out-rebound Tennessee all season, 52-43.

Tennessee faces East Tennessee State at home on Monday (6:30 p.m.).

Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women's athletics. Email her at cora.hall@knoxnews.com and follow her on Twitter @corahalll.

