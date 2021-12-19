ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, AR

Woman dead after collision with train in Cleveland County

By John Kushmaul
 3 days ago

KINGSLAND, Ark. — A woman has died after her van was struck by a train Friday night.

The deceased woman has been identified as 63-year-old Nahdyne R. Estes of New Edinburg.

No other injuries were reported.

ASP: At least one dead after train crash in Cleveland County

It happened at the crossing at Maple Street at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the van driven by Estes failed to stop at the crossing and traveled in front of the train wher it was hit.

Estes died at the scene.

The weather was clear at the time, according to the report.

The investigation is continuing.

