Bellefontaine City Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, they will be placing 8 ceremonial wreaths in honor of our fallen service members laid to rest there. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO