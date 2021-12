The artist behind Dragon Ball Super's manga opened up about how Bardock's return in the series came to be! The Granolah the Survivor arc has been one of the most intriguing in the series yet as the more we find out about the titular Granolah, the more we are also finding out about the Saiyans' past as well. The biggest reveal of which was another look at Goku's father Bardock that showed a whole new side of the fighter that fans had never seen before. As it turns out, the artist behind the series has been trying to make this happen for a while.

