CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Enrollment in Cortland County schools have fallen by 13 percent in the last eight years. The Cortland Standard reports the overall population of Cortland County and number of births both dipped in the last decade. Between 2010 and 2020, the US Census Bureau says Cortland County’s population fell by five percent, while the birth rate was off by 17 percent between 2008 and 2018.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO