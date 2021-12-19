ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins, Predators make 5 NHL teams shut down past Christmas

Ottumwa Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — The NHL on Saturday shut down the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators through Christmas, bringing to five the number of teams in COVID-19 limbo. Weekend games for the Canucks and Maple Leafs also were postponed as the league tries to control a spiraling outbreak in its locker...

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
NHL
Person
Spencer Carbery
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Travis Dermott
Person
Jason Spezza
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
Ottumwa Courier

Montreal visits New York after shootout win

Montreal Canadiens (7-21-3, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (8-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -198, Canadiens +164. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Montreal after the Canadiens beat Philadelphia 3-2 in a shootout. The Islanders are 4-9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York...
NHL

