Edmonds, WA

Poet’s Corner — Lenox, Mourning

myedmondsnews.com
 3 days ago

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group. you left next to your chair. essences to be remembered. The sacred circles and lineages of Women. The details settle with the ash and dust. watering themselves through the grass to the soil....

myedmondsnews.com

ourdavie.com

The Literary Corner: Renegade Writer’s Guild

It was mid-December, and the high school chorus had been practicing for months. With such a talented group of kids, the chorus teacher, Mr. Williams, had decided they could handle the “Hallelujah Chorus,” probably the best-known segment of Handel’s Messiah. Chorus, on an austerity budget, meant practices happened at lunch time. Teens had to be devoted to give up their lunch time socialization to report to the auditorium to learn the intricate work, but devoted they were, and that’s what they did.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
moabsunnews.com

Cosmo’s Corner: “Cat is For Display Purposes Only”

Hi everyone! Cosmo the Library Cat here! Did you know there’s an always-happening book sale in the lobby of Grand County Public Library? The Friends of the Library have been very busy sorting through donations and stocking the shelves in the lobby with lots of fresh items. Instead of...
GRAND COUNTY, UT
sflcn.com

Are You A Poet? Here’s Some Important Advice

Poetry is a form of art. Poems are generally short and combine words to create an emotional response in the reader. The most common form of poetry is lyric poems, which speak from personal experience or observation. There are a lot of things that are important to remember if you want to write poetry. The following article contains tips for poets of all levels on how to improve their work, and how to get published. Read on to find out more!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Leader

Pastor's Corner: Finding the light in the darkness

In the summer I try to avoid turning on lights inside the home. It’s not that I have a personal grudge against electricity; I just prefer natural light and the long days in the summer make that possible. It’s a lot harder to rely mostly on natural light in the winter. When I wake up before sunrise and go to bed long after sunset, I have no choice except to rely on lights. While electricity certainly makes it more convenient, the search for light, often in the form of fire, goes back farther than recorded history.
RELIGION
Edmonds, WA
Entertainment
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
evangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The gift has arrived

We read in Luke 2:9-17 (KJV), “And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them (the shepherds), and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were so afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, good will toward men. And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even into Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. And they came with haste, and found Mary, Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told to them concerning the child.”
RELIGION
moabsunnews.com

Cosmo's Corner: Learn to knit or crochet this winter!

Hi everyone, it’s Cosmo the library cat. Now that it’s wintery and cold outside, I think it’s a purr-fect time for you humans to make more things with yarn! This will give you something to do inside and give cats like me opportunities to chase that yarn around—ahem!—I mean….help you with your project. When you’re finished, you’ll have cool things to keep you and your loved ones warm and toasty. It’s a win-win!
GRAND COUNTY, UT
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Kind of Play: Holiday displays to light up winter break, plus free family art workshops

The morning of the last day of school before winter break, I realized the gift card I had intended on gifting my son’s homeroom teacher was an actual gift card that needed to be mailed and not the e-gift card I had expected to have delivered to her inbox. As my son wrote the card (we use a box of notecards sold at Target recommended by a friend that are always great in a pinch) I put one of the emergency small Whitman’s samplers I buy at QFC by the door for the neighbors who bring us fudge and jam each year, along with something we had intended on gifting her earlier in the year. I used a plain brown gift-style bag, adorned with some holiday stickers. Fun fact: The bags that Edmonds Thai restaurant Noodle Hut uses for takeout can, in fact, double as a holiday bag if they don’t get stained when removing the food — I fully suggest their crispy fried green beans.
EDMONDS, WA
blcklst.com

Studying Aristotle’s “Poetics” — Part 9(A): Poet and Historian

As I’ve been interviewing screenwriters, I typically ask what some of their influences are. One book title comes up over and over again: Aristotle’s “Poetics.” I confess I’ve never read the entire thing, only bits and pieces. So I thought, why not do a daily series to provide a structure to compel me to go through it. That way we’d all benefit from the process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

'I Put Her Through The Ringer:' Denzel Washington Says Casting Chanté Adams Was The Most Important Aspect Of 'A Journal For Jordan'

Adams portrays former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy whose love story with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King is at the center of the film. When we interviewed Chanté Adams for the November/December issue of ESSENCE she shared the most important lesson she learned from Denzel Washington on the set of her upcoming film, A Journal for Jordan.
MOVIES
funcheap.com

SF Center for the Book’s “Big Shindig” w/ Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin

Join San Francisco Center for the Book in person as we celebrate print culture and twenty-five years of community building. SFCB welcomes 2021 San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin for an evening of poetry and printing in our studio. Eisen-Martin will present selections of his poetry; his poem I Make Promises Before I Dream will be live-printed during the event for attendees.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
okcheartandsoul.com

bell hooks, writer and poet of Black women’s experiences, dead at 69

Black feminist writer and poet bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Kentucky, at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. Watkins had been fighting an illness and died with family and friends at her side, the family said in their statement, also noting, “The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as a poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic, and social activist. We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant, and influencer.”
BEREA, KY
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: ‘Walk the Line’ at Bernay; Lenox Preservation Committee hearing; Swingin’ in the Season at Ventfort; Bach at New Year’s; Angélique Kidjo premiere

GREAT BARRINGTON — Bernay Fine Art will host the exhibit “Walk the Line,” recent paintings and drawings by Noah Post, Lynda Schlosberg, Karin Schaefer, and Audrey Stone, from December 10, 2021–January 9, 2022, at 296 Main Street in Great Barrington. This new exhibition will show how...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
KSLTV

Christmas radio play inspired by 89-year-old poet’s love story

SALT LAKE CITY — A Valentine’s Day story on KSL-TV has become a Christmas story. Last February, KSL-TV ran a story about Richard Ledbetter, a then-88-year-old security guard who wrote love poems. Ledbetter lost his first wife to cancer. Later in life, he found love again and married his wife, Eugena.
ENTERTAINMENT
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Calli’s Corner: Christmas gift guide

I have enough Christmas shirts and sweaters to wear one each day during the week leading up to Christmas. I’ve seen Elf at least 40 times and will watch it yet again before the year ends. I am also the self-proclaimed family Christmas Contest Coordinator, meaning I plan all of the games and festivities that we play as a family on Christmas day.
LIFESTYLE
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Gift GINiology 3 ways…

Still reviewing those last gift ideas? Here are some truly unique ideas — big and small. Dream of distilling? Grab the dream by attending GINiology at Scratch Distillery. Distiller Kim Karrick has created a program that covers history, distilling overview, review of gin ingredients and developing/balancing a gin recipe. It’s a one-of-a-kind gin-making class to improve your GINtelligence and take home your recipe in a Scratch custom gin bottle the same night.
LIFESTYLE
myedmondsnews.com

Successful composting topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Dec. 20 meeting

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will present “The Basics of Successful Composting” by Master Gardener Fred Wemer on Monday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. via Zoom. What is compost? What materials can you use (or should you avoid) in your home piles? What impact does compost have on soil and the organisms living in it? What methods and equipment do you need to make finished compost? Learn about fast methods used at the Bellevue Botanical Garden and slow, low-energy methods for backyards.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

North Sound Church invites public to family Christingle gathering Dec. 22

North Sound Church invites the community to make Christingles both in-person and via Zoom at 4:30p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. The church is located at 404 Bell St. in Edmonds. Contact Pastor Jessica at jessicao@northsoundchurch.com for the link and to register for your supply kit. According to an earlier church announcement,...
EDMONDS, WA

