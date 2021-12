There’s a lot about modern economic theory that’s important but difficult to understand. In fact, many people formulating these theories don’t really understand them, and that’s why they can never explain anything clearly. But there is one core economic fact that everybody, even those of us with poor math skills, grasps instantly, and that’s when we’re getting poorer. How do you know when you’re getting poor? You know you’re getting poor when you don’t have enough money to do the things that you once did. You are moving backward. It is a very scary feeling.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO