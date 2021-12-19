LIVE BLOG, Colts vs Patriots Week 15

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad and released cornerback Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad. Hand, 6-3, 297 pounds, played in 29 career games (11 starts) in four seasons (2018-21) with the Detroit Lions and compiled 54 tackles (39 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was originally selected by the Lions in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Comments / 0