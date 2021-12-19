ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs Patriots Week 15

By JJ Stankevitz
Indianapolis Colts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colts are hosting the AFC No. 1 seed...

www.colts.com

Indianapolis Colts

Colts LB Darius Leonard Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 15

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard on Wednesday was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15. Leonard led the Colts with 10 tackles in Saturday's 27-17 win over the New England Patriots and tallied a critical interception of Mac Jones in the red zone – after which he delivered a vicious stiff-arm to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Leonard also forced his league-leading sixth fumble in a win that pushed the Colts to 8-6 on the season.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Sign DT Da'Shawn Hand To Practice Squad, Release CB Darqueze Dennard From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad and released cornerback Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad. Hand, 6-3, 297 pounds, played in 29 career games (11 starts) in four seasons (2018-21) with the Detroit Lions and compiled 54 tackles (39 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was originally selected by the Lions in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson. » Jonathan Taylor's 170 rushing yards against the Patriots were his third-highest total of the season and the eighth time in 14 games he's had over 100 rushing yards in 2021. » Taylor is averaging 5.9 yards per...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

'Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts': Running Backs Prepare To Face Patriots

Episode 6 of Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts features unparalleled behind-the-scenes access into the team's primetime matchup against the New England Patriots. In this exclusive preview clip, Jonathan Taylor and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery focus on the fundamentals that allowed Taylor and the Colts to run away with a victory against Bill Belichick and the Pats. Hard Knocks premieres tomorrow/tonight on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Arizona for a primetime matchup with the Cardinals in Week 16. The game time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 25, at State Farm Stadium. The contest will mark the 17th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the series...
NFL
