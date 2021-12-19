LIVE BLOG, Colts vs Patriots Week 15

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard on Wednesday was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15. Leonard led the Colts with 10 tackles in Saturday's 27-17 win over the New England Patriots and tallied a critical interception of Mac Jones in the red zone – after which he delivered a vicious stiff-arm to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Leonard also forced his league-leading sixth fumble in a win that pushed the Colts to 8-6 on the season.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO