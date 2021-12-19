ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Wreaths laid in honor of fallen heroes at Desert Memorial Park

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpjyD_0dQk8Qud00

Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of Wreaths Across America, a day to honor those who died in service to our country.

More than 1,000 veterans interred at Desert Memorial Park and Welwood Murray Cemeteries were honored.

The local Cahuilla Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2eqj_0dQk8Qud00

National Wreaths Across America Day took place today at 3,136 participating locations across the country.

Our nation’s heroes were remembered as each name was said aloud and honored as over 525 truckloads of wreaths were delivered - representing 390 different carriers.

Over 2 million volunteers, a third of whom were children, helped placed more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths on headstones of our fallen across the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uSQK_0dQk8Qud00

Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation, sponsored by an individual or organization and placed on a headstone by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy.

For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually.

Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

Another major goal of Wreaths Across America is to teach young people about the sacrifices their ancestors made for their freedom.

In 2020, there were wreaths put on 1.7 million veterans’ headstones at 2,557 participating locations.

The post Wreaths laid in honor of fallen heroes at Desert Memorial Park appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Variety the Children’s Charity of the Desert gives out bikes to 400 valley kids

Variety Children's Charity of the Desert gave out bikes and helmets to 400 deserving local 4th-grade students. It's a part of the 26th annual Variety Children's Charity of the Desert bike giveaway. It was a drive-thru event at Palm Springs Motors to keep it COVID-19 safe. Elementary students from low-income families were nominated by their The post Variety the Children’s Charity of the Desert gives out bikes to 400 valley kids appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Seniors at Legend Gardens Assisted Living abandoned by owner, forced to relocate ahead of holidays

Seniors at Legend Gardens Assisted Living are being forced out of their homes after the owner suddenly abandoned the center.  “Because there was no one to do financial means…they had to shut us down,” explained Carrie MacDonald, Community Relations Director, Legend Gardens Assisted Living.  MacDonald says the owner/CEO essentially disappeared. He has been unreachable. And The post Seniors at Legend Gardens Assisted Living abandoned by owner, forced to relocate ahead of holidays appeared first on KESQ.
ADVOCACY
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission hosts Annual Toy Giveaway for 2,500 kids

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is getting a head start on Santa Claus at their giveaway about 10,000 toys to nearly 5,000 valley kids. It was all a part of their Annual Toy Giveaway at the CVRM center. “It's all about putting smiles on kids' faces today. That's what it's all about," said CVRM development The post Coachella Valley Rescue Mission hosts Annual Toy Giveaway for 2,500 kids appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

JFK Memorial Hospital donates toys to Galilee Center

JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio donated toys collected for the Galilee Center, a non-profit that fulfills the food, clothing, and basic needs of local disadvantaged children, families, and farmworkers in the east valley. JFK employees have been collecting toys for the drive. The toys were packed into a truck that will be delivered to the The post JFK Memorial Hospital donates toys to Galilee Center appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy