Texas State

Top Texas Target Denver Harris Makes Decision

By Tomer Barazani
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 3 days ago
AUSTIN -- The Longhorns had a successful early signing day and filled various positions in their 2022 class with elite prospects.

On Saturday, North Shore (Houston, TX) defensive back Denver Harris, who was one of the Texas staff's most coveted targets, committed to the Texas A&M Aggies.

This commitment comes after Harris decided to postpone his decision date until after Saturday’s state championship game which ended 17-10 in favor of North Shore.

Over the past few months, Harris had the Longhorns high on his radar. However, the Aggies' strong defensive recruitment was simply too much for the Longhorns to overcome in the end.

Currently, the Longhorns’ 2022 class (26 players) is ranked No. 4 in the nation.

WR Coach Andre Coleman Is OUT At Texas

The Texas Longhorns have parted ways with one of their top assistants

1 hour ago

Texas Women Cruise Past San Diego in Last-Minute Contest

The No. 11 Longhorns needed an opponent after No. 4 Arizona had to pause its program due to COVID-19 protocols

4 hours ago

A New QB In Town For Texas For 2022

Texas could be turning to either Maalik Murphy or Quinn Ewers early next fall

7 hours ago

Below, you can view Harris's full scouting report from SI All-American:

In the year of the cornerback, it's the Texan who kicks off the Watch List atop a truly elite field. Harris is a complete cornerback prospect from a size, length, speed, athleticism, physicality and natural instincts standpoint. He does it against some of the best competition nationally, impacting games behind or near the line of scrimmage as much as he does down the field on a 50-50 ball. He tracks the football like a center fielder, with elite leaping ability and ball skills, making plays at the apex look easy on routine. Harris runs well, takes good risks and is unafraid to play plenty physical against a ball carrier or at the catch point. Just as importantly, he seems to be on the positive side of a leg injury and should be full go for the fall, where Harris will have to hold off steep competition for the top spot.

Moving forward, the Longhorns will prioritize targeting Larry Turner-Gooden and Devon Campbell.

Austin, TX
