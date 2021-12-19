ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen dies

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington Senator Doug Ericksen has died. He was 52.

The Washington State Senate Republican Caucus said  Ericksen died on Friday.

His wife and two daughters shared this message about his death:

We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time.”

Ericksen’s death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador, though his cause of death wasn’t immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus confirmed his passing Saturday.

Ericksen, a Ferndale Republican, reached out to Republican colleagues last month saying he had taken a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after he arrived. Reasons for his visit were unclear.

In a message to state House and Senate members, Ericksen asked for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which were not available in the Latin American nation.

Ericksen represented the 42nd District in Whatcom County and had been in the Legislature since 1998, the Seattle Times reported . He served six terms in the state House before being elected to the Senate in 2010.

Ericksen was a former leader of Donald Trump’s campaign in Washington. He also was an outspoken critic of Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 emergency orders, and had introduced legislation aimed at protecting the rights of people who do not wish to get vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

