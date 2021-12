We're now joined by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Good morning. Thanks for joining us. VIVEK MURTHY: Well, good morning. It's good to be with you, Scott. DETROW: You know, I'll start this conversation the same way I started with Rob. This was the administration that was going to manage COVID, and it now seems likely the year is going to end with more COVID than ever before. I mean, I know a new, wildly different variant is something the federal government cannot control, but why are so many Americans scrambling for tests, scrambling for boosters, scrambling for masks?

