Cornell University shut down campus activities and moved final exams online starting Tuesday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among the student body. Cornell President Martha E. Pollack announced on Dec. 14 that the university is moving to Alert Level Red, which indicates "high risk" for COVID-19 transmission. Nearly all university facilities and university-sponsored events have been closed or canceled, Pollack wrote. All final exams, starting at noon on Tuesday, will be conducted online.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO