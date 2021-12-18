Terry Crews reveals ambition to make a Brooklyn Nine-Nine movie

After eight seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine officially said goodbye with a nine-episode order that saw the stories of Jake Peralta, Ray Holt, Terry Jeffords, Rosa Diaz, Amy Santiago, Charles Boyle, Hitchcock, and Scully officially wrapped up. In terms of critical reception, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a pretty good score of 88% on rotten tomatoes out of 26 critics: however, a season-low of 44% for the audience score. Plus, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was completely shunned when it came to Golden Globe nominations. Now, here’s the thing, the world drastically changed since the season seven finale in April 2020. Obviously, the murder of George Floyd sparked a huge change in our country and the way many view police officers. In turn, the creator did state that they would address the topic on the final season, but did Brooklyn Nine-Nine really need to tie in real-world issues into their plot?
