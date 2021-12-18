Terry Crews reveals ambition to make a Brooklyn Nine-Nine movie

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO