Terry Crews reveals ambition to make a Brooklyn Nine-Nine movie

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Crews is open to making a 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' movie. The 53-year-old actor starred as Terry Jeffords in the long-running sitcom, and although the show ended earlier this year, Terry would love to reprise his role one day. He shared: "I think everyone is open to it. When you...

www.arcamax.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Film Star#Diff#Entertainment Tonight
