ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How to Make Crystals With Borax and Pipe Cleaners

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Learn how to make crystals with 2 basic...

rockwall.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
BobVila

12 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Look Cleaner Than It Really Is

Sometimes you have to fake it ’til you make it. Other times, you might not even care about making it—you’re perfectly OK with faking it forever. If that’s how you feel about having a clean kitchen, know that you’re not alone. A recent survey revealed that women, even more than men, rely on some surprising shortcuts to avoid doing a whole household chore. For example, more than half of women admit to spot cleaning the floor rather than sweeping and mopping all of it. (Only a third of men confessed to this slapdash solution.)
HOME & GARDEN
Reader's Digest

How to Clean a Shower Head (And Why You Really Need To)

After a sweat session at the gym or a messy day of gardening, nothing sounds better than jumping in the shower to rinse away the grime. And let’s be real: A shower offers a soothing reprieve from the day even if we haven’t done a single thing. Just like a dirty shower curtain, a dirty shower head is a major buzzkill, and not just because it looks grody. Our shower heads can accumulate grime, minerals, and even bacteria, which doesn’t bode well for a relaxing or clean moment. That’s why an important part of cleaning your bathroom is knowing how to clean shower head.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipe Cleaners#Crystals#Borax
Domaine

This Is How a Professional Cleaner Cleans Baseboards

Cleaning baseboards: you may not love it, but you need to do it. Dirty baseboards can make a whole space feel unkempt and uncared for, so cleaning them is an important (if annoying) chore. Thankfully, with the help of a few experts, you can easily clean your baseboards and keep them clean longer. Keep reading to find out how.
HOME & GARDEN
themerrythought.com

How To Make Paper Stars

Last year I shared how to make paper stars from lunch bags. It was a super easy, fun craft to do; and I’ve still got mine and am using some again in my Christmas decor. I guess this is the year for paper crafts for me, since I just shared how to make 3D paper ornaments last week!
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Make a Cappuccino at Home

A cappuccino is a coffee drink that marries espresso with milk foam. If you have an espresso machine at home with a built-in milk frother, it’s an easy drink to make; but you can even make a nice cup without an espresso machine by using a stovetop coffee pot or by making a strong brew in a French press.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox10phoenix.com

How to make mulled wine

For people having company over during the holidays, a fun drink to serve is mulled, or spiced, wine. FOX 10's Danielle Miller is learning how to make it at LGV Winery this morning.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How To Make Cocoa Bombs

Cocoa Bombs are a must during the holidays. You can of course purchase them but why not make it a fun thing to do with the family. I am going to give you the recipe and show you how to make your own. This recipe is courtesy of Sugar Geek Show.
RECIPES
rossford.com

Beaded pipe cleaner snowflake ornaments

This old-fashioned activity has stood the test of time for children. It is both relaxing and rewarding for children ages 3 and older. This simplified version is open-ended and geared specifically for holiday shimmer but it can be adapted to use whatever color pipe cleaners and beads are available rolling around a craft box without buying more supplies. Older children can create bead patterns,…
KIDS
Domaine

How to Clean Your Shower and Keep It Absolutely Gleaming

It should come as no surprise that you need to clean your shower. Our showers see us at our absolute filthiest, so it takes no time at all for soap scum, mildew, and other gunk to build up. “Generally speaking, bathrooms can be packed full of germs—and that’s especially true...
LIFESTYLE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
DFW Community News

End of Year Cleaning Tips

Top 5 House Cleaning Tips for the End of the Year So the long-awaited day has come — your yearly deep clean. Sure, the satisfaction of getting it over with is always worth it. But is there a way of... Continue on to full article...
HOME & GARDEN
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy