Wooten: Krzyzewski wants testing, elimination of forfeitures

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
DURHAM — Both were prompted.

But before he left, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski made an unprompted plea to college basketball’s decision makers — all of them.

“Can you push that thing on testing? We’re making a big mistake in not doing it,” he said after the Blue Devils dispatched Elon 87-56 on Saturday evening in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke played the Phoenix because Cleveland State went into COVID-19 protocols late in the week. Then the Vikings’ substitute, Loyola of Maryland, did as well. Midday on Friday, future Duke head coach Jon Scheyer called Mike Schrage — Elon’s head coach who was a Duke assistant for nine years, including during Scheyer’s playing days.

With unanimous agreement from Elon’s administration, Elon’s team, and the Shaw team Elon was supposed to play at home Saturday, the Phoenix rolled down I-85 and took the court.

“One of the things that Coach K taught me, was the ability to adapt,” Schrage said.

Across the sports world, that is front and center.

Krzyzewski said, “people were here from all over the country” and he was extremely grateful a game could be played. He thanked Shaw in addition to Elon; the Bears were paid in the contract and will play the Phoenix in the future.

“Our sport is being impacted in an amazing fashion with the virus,” Krzyzewski said. “I personally would like to go back to like last year; we wanted to be sure everybody we played was tested. We don’t have that mandate now.

“It has exploded on us. If we had a head of basketball, I think they would do that.”

Duke tested twice Saturday, both the quick test and the PCR test. Doctors, Krzyzewski said, shared results with Elon. It’s normal and will continue.

The ACC and the sport within the NCAA framework, Krzyzewski said, need to act with urgency. What they’ve done, or not done, so far isn’t to his liking.

“I would like to know if the other team is tested before we play,” Krzyzewski said, referring to what took place last season. “Tell me if I’m right. Say we were not able to play against Virginia Tech, and we would forfeit. So, we’re 10-1. But we would be 0-1 in the conference. I’m not big on the forfeit thing either.”

To the coach who’ll retire after this 42nd season at Duke, it’s a no-brainer.

“What does it cost?” Krzyzewski said. “Conference games, we can afford to test the night before and make sure. There wasn’t the forfeiture thing last year. Educate me, and I’m open — why is that good? The forfeit.”

In good conversation, a journalist responded, “I think they were trying to get people vaccinated.”

Krzyzewski: “Well, that didn’t work.”

The seriousness of the moment was lifted by his light humor. Then he turned back more serious.

“We’ll get tested every day,” he said. “With officials, the other team … we’ve all got the booster. The players haven’t. Duke has mandated by the end of January for everyone to get the booster. I wish we would have it now. It can get screwy quick. And it already is screwy.”

Schrage said in conversations with other coaching colleagues, there’s a feeling similar to 2020-21. Teams played in empty or mostly empty arenas, and the NCAA Tournament won by Baylor was played in a bubble. Games were put together day to day in a matter of hours because of programs sidelined by the virus.

In the last two weeks, the impact in pro and colleges sports leagues is the most it has been since the spring.

“I think we’re learning what it means,” Schrage said of the recent spike in postponements. “I prepped the guys last week. Let’s mask up in the meetings. Our guys, they were trying to vaccinate before the end of last season. Our guys signed up. We’ve been fully vaccinated since April. You hope that helps.

“But you have teams, in all sports, with vaccinated individuals. And some of them are getting positive tests.”

Schrage agrees with Krzyzewski that immediate changes are needed.

“The coaching fraternity has stressed that we’re back to last year, or getting back to last year,” Schrage said when asked about his conversations and texts in the last two weeks. “Protocols will need to be adapted. Everyone is kind of worried that this is becoming a little bit more like last year.”

Both coaches took and answered questions on their teams. It was basketball. But all under an evolving cloud of uncertainty.

Unprompted after answering the last question, as he rose up from the dais, Krzyzewski added, “Can you push that thing on testing? We’re making a big mistake in not doing it.”

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

