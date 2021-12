A Tullahoma, Tennessee, woman with a 27-year-old secret has been booked on charges in connection with a newborn's remains found in a storage unit she rented in 1994. According to allegations contained in a sealed indictment, 62-year-old Tullahoma resident Melissa Sims McCann rented a storage unit at Watts-N-Storage on Old Estill Springs Road to keep her secret for almost three decades. McCann is charged with abuse of a corpse in the first count and in the second count that she disposed of a corpse in violation of the law, according to the indictment issued Friday by a Coffee County grand jury.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO