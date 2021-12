*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events told to me by the woman who experienced them firsthand. Used with permission. I am 30 years old this year. I have been married to my husband for two years. For the past two years, the relationship between the two of us has always been very good, and we have never quarreled. However, in the second year of our marriage, After I opened a flower shop, our relationship changed.

28 DAYS AGO