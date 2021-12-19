ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last minute holiday shoppers take advantage of ‘Super Saturday’ deals

By Kate Wilkinson
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Super Saturday, the last Saturday for shopping before Christmas and it traditionally marks the start to last minute shopping, but this year is a different story.

Matthew Cancelliere from Feeding Hills is one of about 148 million people taking part in Super Saturday. That’s how many people the National Retail Federation expects will shop in store and online in just one day.

“I like to get up early and get it done,” he told 22News. “I don’t like the crowds and I know everybody else doesn’t either.”

While Evelyn Rios of Springfield added, “I try to do it right after Thanksgiving but off and on I just get things here and there.”

As the first flakes started to fall in West Springfield Saturday, people were out making sure they could cross out those final people on their list. This year, 42 percent of shoppers planned to get their last gift before Saturday, that’s been an upward trend since 2019.

The most popular gifts this year? Clothing and accessories at 44 percent, toys at 30 percent, books and media at 26 percent, and gift cards at 25 percent.

Steve from Chicopee is mostly purchasing gift cards this year, but he’s keeping his wife’s present a secret.

“My wife. She’ll be really happy with the gifts that I got her this year,” Steve Szydlo told 22News.

And despite concerns of shipping delays, 71 percent of shoppers feel they’ve been able to find the items they’re looking for most or all of the time, with about 2/3 of people confident they’ll get all the items they’ll need.

